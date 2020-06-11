Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams explode into Eurovision Song Contest in Netflix film trailer

This is the sage of Fire Saga.

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams transform into Icelandic singing duo Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir, otherwise known as Fire Saga, in Netflix's first trailer for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

So, what is the story of Fire Saga? They start off as one of the most unpopular acts in Iceland. No one cares for their music, and everyone's not afraid to tell them so to their face — even Lars' "extremely handsome" father, played by Bond alum Pierce Brosnan. Then, by forces beyond anyone's control, they are picked to represent their home country in the international Eurovision Song Contest and... they're still a joke as their on-stage theatrics don't quite pay off. But they keep trying, which is what matters.

Netflix previously released an official music video for Fire Saga's new song, "Volcano Man," which pretty much sums up the vibe they've got going on.

Legion and Beauty and the Beast star Dan Stevens appears as a Russian "sex player" competitor by the name of Alexander Lemtov, while Demi Lovato will play Katiana, one of Iceland's most angelic singers. Obviously the film takes inspiration from the real Eurovision contest, but things are dialed up a few notches.

The film is directed by David Dobkin, who helmed a number of music videos, including for Maroon 5, as well as 2005's Wedding Crashers. Adam McKay reunites with Ferrell as an executive producer, while the actor also co-wrote the script.

Eurovision Song Contest will premiere on Netflix this June 26.