Eugene Levy says you'll be Waiting for Nothin' if you want another Christopher Guest collaboration

All good things come to an end, while terrible things seem to last a minimum of eight seasons.

But we've had a great run of the Christopher Guest and Eugene Levy penned mockumentaries — Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, A Mighty Wind, and For Your Consideration — which doesn't make the prospect of a future without getting the gang back together one last time any easier.

When asked recently if there were any more collaborations with Guest on the horizon, Levy said, "No, I don't think it will happen."

BEST IN SHOW Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara in one of the funniest films of all time, 'Best in Show' | Credit: Everett Collection

In an interview with The Guardian, the best brows in the biz reflected on his partnership with the writer-director.

"Our last one was For Your Consideration back in 2006," Levy said. "Our fake documentaries – Chris always hated the term 'mockumentary' because we're not mocking, it's more affectionate than that – but they were getting a little cookie-cutter in terms of story. Everything was kind of the same, except we just changed the subject. At a certain point, that becomes predictable. In the interim, so many television shows have picked up that form and just destroyed it."

While Guest co-wrote the first of the fake docs, 1984's This Is Spinal Tap, with Michael McKean and Harry Shearer, he and Levy struck comedic gold together with 1996's Waiting for Guffman. They perfected the form with 2000's Best in Show, and just recently the cast got together for the 20th anniversary of A Mighty Wind at a reunion in San Francisco.

"There was music, laughter, a lot of fun," Levy said of the event.

Guest returned to the fake doc genre with 2016's Mascots, co-written with Jim Piddock, but largely missing the beloved cast that has populated all of Guest's Levy collaborations. The results were mixed, to say the best.

The Emmy winner does kind of have a point with television destroying the form, though. The Office, Parks and Recreation, Modern Family, What We Do in the Shadows, Abbott Elementary — the mockumenary is now one of the most used, and overused, formats for sitcoms these days. And then there's Documentary Now!, which has more less perfected the mockumentary on television. For proof, look no further than season 3's "Original Cast Album: Co-Op," a send-up of the legendarily difficult recording of the Company cast album.

Guess that 392nd viewing of Best in Show will just have to scratch that itch. As it always does.