Watch trailer for anthology horror and sci-fi series Etheria

The Etheria Film Festival was founded in 2014 to promote horror, science fiction, fantasy, action, thriller, and dark comedy films directed by women. Over the years, its annual event, usually held at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles, has screened some amazing shorts while also celebrating the likes of Tank Girl filmmaker Rachel Talalay and The Walking Dead producer Gale Anne Hurd.

This year, distribution label The Horror Collective is releasing six seasons of a horror and sci-fi series, named Etheria, which features stand-alone episodes showcasing previous festival selections.

The line-up of directors includes Jill Gevargizian, Gigi Saul Guerrero, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress Amber Benson while the list of onscreen talent features Elizabeth Debicki, James Hong, and Samantha Bond. The series is produced by Etheria Film Festival founders Heidi Honeycutt and Stacy Pippi Hammon.

Season 1 of Etheria will premiere Aug. 20 exclusively on Amazon Prime for 30 days before being released on VOD.

Exclusively watch the trailer for season 1 of Etheria, above.