Ethan and Maya Hawke to star in Beatles-themed comedy Revolver, from director of Finding Nemo
Ethan and Maya Hawke are about to "Come Together" for a project that will make you want to "Twist and Shout" until you have to say, "I'm So Tired." (Okay, we're done.)
The father-daughter duo will star together (as father and daughter) in the romantic coming-of-age comedy Revolver, EW has confirmed. Set in Anchorage, Alaska, in 1966, the film follows a teenager named Jane (the younger Hawke) after the Beatles, on a flight to Japan, are forced to make an unexpected stop in the Alaskan city. As Beatlemania descends upon Anchorage and the band takes cover in a hotel, Jane devises a plan to lose her virginity to George Harrison, and a comic misadventure ensues.
Andrew Stanton, who's best known for directing Pixar classics like Finding Nemo and WALL-E but has also helmed episodes of Stranger Things, will direct the film, with Kate Trefry (another Stranger Things alum) penning the screenplay. The project does not yet have a release date or a distributor.
This news also means there's now a mini-trend of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actresses collaborating with their parents on screen, as Andie MacDowell is set to costar with her daughter Margaret Qualley in the upcoming Netflix series Maid. This is not the first time the Hawkes have worked together, however; Maya will appear alongside her dad on an upcoming episode of Showtime's The Good Lord Bird, which the elder Hawke also co-created.
