Ethan and Maya Hawke are about to "Come Together" for a project that will make you want to "Twist and Shout" until you have to say, "I'm So Tired." (Okay, we're done.)

The father-daughter duo will star together (as father and daughter) in the romantic coming-of-age comedy Revolver, EW has confirmed. Set in Anchorage, Alaska, in 1966, the film follows a teenager named Jane (the younger Hawke) after the Beatles, on a flight to Japan, are forced to make an unexpected stop in the Alaskan city. As Beatlemania descends upon Anchorage and the band takes cover in a hotel, Jane devises a plan to lose her virginity to George Harrison, and a comic misadventure ensues.

Andrew Stanton, who's best known for directing Pixar classics like Finding Nemo and WALL-E but has also helmed episodes of Stranger Things, will direct the film, with Kate Trefry (another Stranger Things alum) penning the screenplay. The project does not yet have a release date or a distributor.