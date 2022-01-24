Ethan Hawke is finally ready to embrace his inner villain

Meanwhile, any young actor would aspire to be Hawke. But his four-decade career was almost over before it ever really started. At 15, he made his debut opposite River Phoenix in the 1985 box office flop Explorers. "I really absorbed the feeling of being a young person who let a lot of adults down," he admits of the disappointment. "They invested a lot of money in that movie — and they lost it all. And the phone doesn't ring anymore." It was four years before Hawke next appeared in a film, 1989's Dead Poets Society. Of course, he's since become an Oscar-nominated actor and writer, a Broadway veteran, a father of an on the rise actor ("She's the real thing," he says of daughter Maya) — and now the go-to movie star for horror juggernaut Blumhouse Productions, which is all the more impressive considering how terrified he felt upon receiving the script for 2012's Sinister, his first collaboration with Derrickson and producer Jason Blum. "I got so scared about three quarters of the way through that I threw it across the room and had to go for a walk," recalls Hawke, who was eventually convinced by his wife, Ryan, to finish it. (No wonder she's now his producing partner.) Sinister would make $82.5 million on a $3 million budget, a massive success surpassed by Hawke and Blum's 2013 reunion The Purge. After producing Hawke's passion project — Showtime's Emmy-winning limited series The Good Lord Bird — the duo are back with Derrickson for new big-screen scares this summer.