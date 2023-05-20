"My whole life as an actor I've dreamed of getting some email saying, 'You can audition for the voice in one of these.'"

Ethan Hawke says he's never been asked to audition for a big animated movie: 'Nobody's ever come'

Ethan Hawke is not only an animated actor — he would very much like to be animated.

The actor, who stars in the upcoming Western Strange Way of Life, revealed that he's always wanted to try his hand at voicing a character in a major animated film but that no studios have ever asked him to audition.

"My whole life as an actor I've dreamed of getting some email saying, 'You can audition for the voice in one of these,'" he said during a recent Interview magazine chat with The Little Mermaid star Daveed Diggs.

"You've never done a big [animated movie]?" Diggs asked. To which Hawke responded, "I've never done one. Nobody's ever come."

American actor Ethan Hawke at Cannes Film Festival 2023. Strange Way Of Life Photocall. Cannes (France), May 17th, 2023 (Photo by Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images) Ethan Hawke | Credit: Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty

So, technically, Hawke has starred in an animated movie. He made an appearance in Richard Linklater's 2001 film Waking Life, for which animators rotoscoped over filmed footage of actors to create dreamy, surreal visuals.

However, the star is presumably thinking of a voice-acting performance more in line with Diggs' latest turn as Sebastian the Crab in The Little Mermaid.

"I watch all these movies," Hawke said, "and I'm like, 'Oh, I could do that guy's voice.'"

"Oh man, that should happen tomorrow," Diggs replied. "What do you mean? This is now my mission."

Hawke does have some experience to back up his big-screen cartoon dreams. In addition to Waking Life, he voiced his first animated character — none other than Batman — in HBO Max's children's series Batwheels, which premiered last year.

