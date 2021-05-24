Eternals teaser trailer assembles Marvel's family of immortals to debate who should lead the Avengers

Marvel's family of immortal beings has arrived, and they have some thoughts as to who should lead the Avengers now that Steve Rogers and Tony Stark are gone.

The first teaser trailer for Eternals dropped on Monday, weeks after fans got a look at the highly anticipated film from Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao in a sizzle reel of Marvel's upcoming slate.

In true Marvel style, the footage is a combination of thrilling, goosebump-inducing moments mixed with a few laughs.

The Eternals are a race of immortals who protect earth against entities known as the Deviants, mankind's oldest enemies.

Game of Thrones fans will also make note of Kit Harington, who reunites with Madden in the film through the role of Dane Whitman, who becomes the comic book character Black Knight.

Eternals Kit Harington as Dane Whitman in 'Eternals.' | Credit: Marvel Studios

The Eternals trailer makes known that these immortals have been quietly living on earth for centuries, helping to shape and guide mankind's journey towards advancement.

"Throughout the years we have never interfered — until now," Ajak says.

In a scene that's a more lighthearted moment than the famous shawarma sequence at the end of The Avengers, the Eternals gather around to eat a meal and debate who should lead Earth's Mightiest Heroes now that Steve (Chris Evans) is an old man and Tony (Robert Downey, Jr.) died during the events of Avengers: Endgame.

"I could lead them," Ikaris volunteers, to which everyone just laughs.

Eternals Poster for Marvel's 'Eternals.' | Credit: Marvel Studios

Eternals is scheduled for theaters this Nov. 5. Watch the teaser and see the new poster above.