When it comes to the pandemic, not even Eternals are immune. Four stars of the upcoming Marvel film — Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, and Lauren Ridloff, as well as director Chloé Zhao — sat out Elle's Women in Hollywood event on Tuesday following possible exposure to COVID-19, with Disney confirming that future appearances during the film's press tour would remain virtual.

"Earlier today we were made aware of a possible exposure to COVID-19, and while all of our talent have tested negative, out of an abundance of caution, we are pivoting to virtual appearances rather than in-person events," a Disney spokesperson confirmed to EW on Tuesday.

Elle Editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia shared the news during her opening remarks, explaining "as you may have heard, the cast of Eternals, who we are honoring here tonight, was just exposed [to COVID], and to keep everyone safe those superheroes are now in super-isolation. Sorry, but that is the new reality."

ETERNALS Marvel's 'Eternals' cast at the L.A. premiere event. | Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"I'm so sorry that I can't be with you this evening, but I am so proud to be honored alongside such incredible women: Angelina, Salma and Lauren," Chan said in her speech according to Variety. "All of you I admire greatly, not just for everything they've achieved in their careers, but for everything they stand for in life and their advocacy."

Currently, it's unclear whether or not additional cast members were affected. All attended Monday night's world premiere, with Jolie and Hayek attending alongside their families.

