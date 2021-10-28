Critics have been decidedly mixed on this latest cinematic serving of superheroes.

Audiences at large still haven't been able to experience Eternals, the latest Marvel Studios movie coming next week, but film critics' mixed responses to this release have caused it to become the lowest-rated title of any MCU movie to date.

Eternals, about a group of immortal beings protecting earth from cosmic predators called Deviants, currently sits on Rotten Tomatoes with a 63 percent rating. It's still a "fresh" score on the reviews aggregator, but it's lower than even the score for Thor: The Dark World, which was the previous lowest-rated MCU movie with 66 percent.

EW critic Leah Greenblatt wrote, "It's a long way from Frances McDormand in a van to the center of the MCU, and no mere mortal is stronger than a $20 billion franchise; Eternals still molds itself faithfully to Marvel form — the winky banter and convoluted origin myths, exotic scene-setting (London! Hiroshima! Ancient Babylon!) and clanging third-act showdowns." But she acknowledges Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao's "imprint is also hard to miss in the movie's steady thrum of melancholy and its deeper, odder character arcs."

Eternals "The Eternals." | Credit: Marvel Studios

Other reviewers praised Eternals for "Zhao's delicate examination of her characters," "expert filmmaking skills," and a "serious bit of world building with a moral quandary at its center." More still were not impressed.

Some wrote how Zhao's indie sensibilities "did not translate to massive blockbuster filmmaking," how there's "a lack of style here that is further emphasized by the film's refusal to focus," and, on a more blunt note, how it's "a mess."

Eternals will be released in theaters starting Nov. 5.

