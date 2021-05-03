The Eternals Close this dialog window Streaming Options

It's time to meet a new kind of comic book family.

Marvel Studios unleashed the first footage from The Eternals, Oscar winner Chloé Zhao's movie about a race of immortal beings who protect earth from villains called the Deviants. Not only that, but the footage came as part of a look ahead at the Phase Four movie slate, including official titles for Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2.

"When you love something, you fight for it," Ajak says.

Angelina Jolie in the Eternals Angelia Jolie as Thena in 'The Eternals.' | Credit: Marvel

The Eternals is set for release on Nov. 5 later this year, and Marvel confirmed the current release schedule for the others in the lineup.

The official title for the Black Panther sequel will be Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Marvel's Kevin Feige has already confirmed the late Chadwick Boseman's role will not be recast.

Captain Marvel 2 now also gets the title of The Marvels, likely as a nod to the fact that Brie Larson's Carol Danvers will be joined by Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan after her Ms. Marvel debut on Disney+, as well as Teyonah Parris returning as Monica Rambeau.

Black Widow is coming to theaters and Disney+ as a Premier Access film on July 9, Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings starring Simu Liu will arrive in theaters on Sep. 3, and that will be followed by Spider-Man: No Way Home on Dec. 17.

Kicking off 2022 is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on May 6, 2022, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on July 8, 2022, and The Marvels on Nov. 11, 2022.

In 2023, we have Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Feb. 17, 2023, and the newly announced date for Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 on May 5, 2023. The schedule announcements ended with a logo for the Fantastic Four movie, hinting that a 2023 debut could be in the cards.

Watch the video above.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: