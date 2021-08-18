Meet the Eternals: A guide to Marvel's 10 newest heroes

Sersi (Gemma Chan)

Much of Eternals' story centers on Sersi, who has the ability to manipulate non-sentient matter. "She can change things, and she's sort of helped humanity along the way, in little ways," Chan explains. Unlike some of the Eternals, Sersi has a real love and respect for humanity, and in the present day, she's working as a museum curator and dating a human (Dane Whitman, played by Game of Thrones' Kit Harington). She also has a long romantic history with Richard Madden's Ikaris (more on him below).

"She's interesting because she is this immortal being, but she's very grounded as well," Chan says. "She's a little bit of a free spirit and just loves being amongst humans."

Interestingly, this isn't Chan's first appearance in a Marvel movie: She previously starred in 2019's Captain Marvel as Starforce sharpshooter Minn-Erva. "The obvious difference is that I didn't have to do four hours every morning, getting the blue makeup on," she says with a laugh. "I have to say that was somewhat of a relief. It was nice not finding blue paint in my crevices, weeks later."