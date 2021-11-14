Eternals continues box office reign, Clifford debuts strong in second place

The Eternals continue to reign supreme. The latest installment in the Marvel superhero universe grossed $27.5 million in its second weekend, bringing its 10-day domestic total to $118.4 million. And a big red dog wasn't far behind.

Paramount's Clifford the Big Red Dog surpassed box office expectations in its first week, with a five-day opening total of $22 million and a 3-day weekend gross of $14.2 million. It's worth noting that the film was also available at home via Paramount+, which makes the box office total even more significant — and among the best debuts during the pandemic era for a family film. Denis Villeneuve's Dune held steady in third earning $5.5 million, with No Time To Die ($4.62 million) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage ($4 million) rounding out the top five.

Eternals Lauren Ridloff and Angelina Jolie in 'Eternals' | Credit: Marvel Studios

All of the weekend's top five films demonstrated strong showings and significant earnings; for No Time To Die, the 3-day gross brought the film over the $150 mark. And on Saturday, it was reported that Venom: Let There Be Carnage crossed the $200 million milestone in North America, giving it the distinction of only the second pandemic era film to do so after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Rounding out the top ten were family film Ron's Gone Wrong ($2.2 million) in the sixth place spot and Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch ($1.7 million) taking seventh place. The Kenneth Branagh-directed feature Belfast, centering on the personal story of a boy's childhood in the 1960s, debuted in eighth place with $1.8 million.

Meanwhile, in its second weekend, Kristen Stewart's Spencer earned $1.5 million to take the ninth spot, and Searchlight's Antlers claimed the tenth spot with $1.2 million.