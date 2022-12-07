12 must-watch classic Christmas movies

The Bishop's Wife (1947)

Cary Grant's cinematic charm has always seemed otherworldly, but never more so than in his turn as an actual angel in The Bishop's Wife. David Niven is the young bishop who's gotten so tripped up by ambition and desire to build a cathedral that he's forgotten what's truly important — even his own family. An angel named Dudley (Grant) shows up to set things right again.

Honestly, it's tough to find a Christmas movie more charming than this one, as Dudley's walks through the city make it seem as bucolic as a small town, while each amiable resident, from the Professor (Monty Woolley) to the title character herself (Loretta Young) is more appealing than the next. Naturally, with Dudley's help, the bishop eventually rediscovers the true meaning of Christmas, a message that The Bishop's Wife ably passes along to its holiday audience.

As EW described, "Grant's turn is thoroughly convincing because he himself appears to be having a terrific time: He's expansive, graceful, and seems always on the verge of chuckling with goodwill."

If you liked The Bishop's Wife, you might also enjoy: Holiday (1938), in which Grant again exudes pure charisma as an interloper into a well-to-do family, engaged to a young heiress but with a persistent pull toward her unconventional sister (in one of his four pairings with Katharine Hepburn).