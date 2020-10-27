See EW's biggest horror covers through the years
From Hannibal Lecter to Supernatural scares, it's a bloody good time. Did we mention the spooky clown? We have It too.
"I've played some wackos. But I'm not a psychopath myself." —Anthony Hopkins, actor, Silence of the Lambs
Playing Hannibal Lecter, March 29, 1991
"It was like I didn't know [Gary Oldman], because he was doing his Dracula thing. I still don't feel like I ever met Gary Oldman." —Winona Ryder, actress, Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Revamping Dracula, Nov. 20, 1992
"It's more of a replica than a remake. It's almost like we're doing a forgery. Like we're making a copy of the Mona Lisa or the statue of David." —Gus Van Sant, director, Psycho
Why did Gus Van Sant decide to remake Psycho?, Dec. 4, 1998
"The obvious connection between Buffy and me is the little girl torn between two worlds. I was on All My Children while trying to graduate from high school. Do you go to sleep-overs or to auditions?" —Sarah Michelle Gellar, actress
The cast of Buffy: Hell is for heroes, Oct. 1, 1999
"Was I dying to make the sequel? Absolutely not. I wasn't even sure a sequel could or should be made. But I'd been banging my head against the Hollywood wall and I said yes." —Joe Berlinger, director, Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
Book of Shadows: The Blair Witch Project sequel hits theaters this month, Oct. 20, 2000
"I would love to have a massive party and meet all the sweaty, geeky, awesome fans who posted on the Internet and believed in the film. I just want to thank them." —Micah Sloat, actor, Paranormal Activity
Paranormal Activity: A shocking hit, Nov. 6, 2009
"I realized it might be fun for the audiences. Ten years ago, we were right to not do it. But I think now enough time has gone by that it's going to be a gas for people to see again." —Neve Campbell, actress, Scream 4
Scream 4 star Neve Campbell on the film's difficult production: 'It wasn’t an easy shoot', April 15, 2011
"One of my favorite things I've heard is how one of our former assistant directors was visiting her college girlfriends in Texas and one of their husbands came up to say, 'I just have to thank you for the show because we're having the best sex we've had in years and I'm like, 'Good! That's good!'" —Alan Ball, creator, True Blood
True Blood: The new American Gothic, July 1, 2011
"I'm really big on when you're telling the story and whether you have people kiss or you kill someone, you just want to make sure that you've earned it and that it feels right.” —Kevin Williamson, executive producer, The Vampire Diaries
Vampires in love, Feb. 17, 2012
"Ridley creates female characters like no one else. He says that his mother was very strong and he admired her, and that shows. I could be running around half naked in a scene and I never felt like he was watching me in a sexual way. He doesn't objectify women. I adore him for that." —Noomi Rapace, actress, Prometheus
Prometheus: Birth of a new Alien, May 18, 2012
"I don't think people tune in to the show because they want My Dinner With Andre. I think they want to be scared. I'm just writing what I would like to see. I'm scared of aliens and I'm scared of Nazis and I'm scared of nuns. So it's the perfect stew of horror and fear." —Ryan Murphy, executive producer, American Horror Story
An exclusive tour inside American Horror Story: Asylum, Sept. 7, 2012
"The book focused on slow zombies. We chose to be more dynamic in that we wanted to base all of this on science. So it's 'What if we had them move like ants? Or a swarm of bees? Or birds or a school of fish that's being chased?'” —Brad Pitt, actor, World War Z
World War Z, April 5, 2013
"It feels like the exact ending we should be doing. Ideally it will make our audience sit back and see Dexter a little more clearly than before. It should absolutely make sense to everybody watching it." —Scott Buck, executive producer, Dexter
Dexter, the killer final season, June 14, 2013
"I sorta feel like if you're gonna do broadcast TV, you better go far, because people are not interested in it if you don't." —Ryan Murphy, executive producer, Scream Queens
Scream Queens: EW's inside look at FOX's new show, Oct. 2, 2015
"Some of the chapter titles we didn't put out because these people are smart on the f---ing internet. You've seen it with Westworld — they figured it out! I've seen videos analyzing the chapter titles, and they're right on a lot." —Matt Duffer, executive producer, Stranger Things
Stranger Things creators discuss those new chapter titles, Feb. 17, 2017
"I think that last season was very painful for everybody. And now you get a certain sense of a reclaiming of the old show and the swagger." —Andrew Lincoln, actor, The Walking Dead
The Walking Dead marks 100 episodes, Sept. 29, 2017
"One of my favorite things about the series is that it can bring levity to situations. And I think that's one of the reasons why this season we're not going full-mope." —Jensen Ackles, actor, Supernatural
Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki say the boys aren't going 'full-mope'
"Clearly this movie will be another voice in that…chorus of women taking back their stories, saying we are not that story.” —Jamie Lee Curtis, actress, Halloween
Jamie Lee Curtis says the new Halloween is a #MeToo movie, Oct. 5, 2018
“Buffy has this wonderful purpose and fights evil, but still wants to go to the prom and get the right dress. Angel is, in a sense, a much more complex character." —David Greenwalt, executive producer, Angel
Angel cast and creators reunite for 20th anniversary of beloved vampire drama series, June 28, 2019
"In general, I feel more comfortable. I have more toys. On the first one, I was struggling to get a Technocrane on certain days. But now the Technocrane is always there!" —Andy Muschietti, director, It Chapter Two
Killer clowns are no joke: Inside the battle between Pennywise and the Losers in It Chapter Two, July 2019
