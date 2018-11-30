For EW’s Entertainers of the Year photoshoot, the four leading ladies of Crazy Rich Asiansgathered to celebrate their characters — and their success. Ahead, Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina, and Gemma Chan talk about their huge 2018.
Ruven Afanador for EW
Constance Wu
It’s been three months since Crazy Rich Asianshit theaters in the States, but Wu and the cast are as busy as ever: The film’s finally hitting theaters in China on Friday, and with awards season ramping up, they’ve got more events than ever to attend. It’s no wonder Wu, who also stars on ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat, wants a little down time in 2019 after her crazy busy year. “Unemployment sounds fun right now,” she jokes. “I shouldn’t say that, but [the thought of] just not doing anything…” Hey, we get it.
Ruven Afanador for EW
Michelle Yeoh
Of all of Eleanor’s qualities, Yeoh most admires the matriarch’s “strength and compassion.” After all, as intimidating, formidable, and antagonistic as Eleanor may be toward Wu’s Rachel, she’s not a villain, but a mother protecting her son — a quality the actress says makes her story more universal than it may seem. “[Crazy Rich Asians] reflects the women of our society,” Yeoh says. “We see these women around us.”
Ruven Afanador for EW
Gemma Chan
Chan‘s Astrid, the fashionista and crown jewel of Crazy Rich Asians‘ central family, never loses her temper. Even amid the drama around her crumbling marriage, she always remains poised and composed — which is why, when asked what she appreciates the most about her character, Chan responds with, “I admire Astrid’s kindness.” So do we.
Ruven Afanador for EW
Awkwafina
The rapper-turned-actress — and one of 2018’s breakout stars — admits she couldn’t have predicted Crazy Rich Asians‘ success, but it captured “something we all believed.” “You never know how a movie’s going to do until after, but I think we all felt a certain way about it,” she explains. “It translated, you know?” And as for what stands out to her the most about her character, Rachel’s quippy confidante, Peik Lin? “I admire Peik Lin’s loyalty and selflessness at the drop of a dime,” she says.
