Crazy Rich Asians: See 5 more photos from EW's Entertainers of the Year shoot

Shirley Li
November 30, 2018 at 10:00 AM EST
<p>For <a href="https://ew.com/celebrity/2018-ew-entertainers-of-the-year-photos/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">EW&#8217;s Entertainers of the Year</a> photoshoot, the four leading ladies of&nbsp;<em><a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/11/29/crazy-rich-asians-ew-entertainers-of-the-year/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Crazy Rich Asians</a>&nbsp;</em>gathered to celebrate their characters &mdash; and their success. Ahead, Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina, and Gemma Chan talk about their huge 2018.</p>
Gold Standard

Ruven Afanador for EW
<p>It&#8217;s been three months since <em><a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/08/26/crazy-rich-asians-wins-second-weekend-box-office-happytime-murders/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Crazy Rich Asians</a>&nbsp;</em>hit theaters in the States, but Wu and the cast are as busy as ever: The film&#8217;s finally hitting theaters in China on Friday, and with awards season ramping up, they&#8217;ve got more events than ever to attend. It&#8217;s no wonder Wu, who also stars on ABC&#8217;s <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/10/05/crazy-rich-asians-constance-wu-fresh-off-the-boat-season-5-interview/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><em>Fresh Off the Boat</em></a>, wants a little down time in 2019 after her&nbsp;<em>crazy&nbsp;</em>busy year.&nbsp;&#8220;Unemployment sounds fun right now,&#8221; she jokes. &#8220;I shouldn&#8217;t say that, but [the thought of] just not doing anything&#8230;&#8221; Hey, we get it.</p>
Constance Wu

Ruven Afanador for EW
<p>Of all of Eleanor&#8217;s qualities, <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/11/28/michelle-yeoh-last-christmas-henry-golding/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Yeoh</a> most admires the matriarch&#8217;s &#8220;strength and compassion.&#8221; After all, as intimidating, formidable, and antagonistic as Eleanor may be toward Wu&#8217;s Rachel, she&#8217;s not a villain, but a mother protecting her son &mdash; a quality the actress says makes her story more universal than it may seem. &#8220;[<em>Crazy Rich Asians</em>] reflects the women of our society,&#8221; Yeoh says. &#8220;We see these women around us.&#8221;</p>
Michelle Yeoh

Ruven Afanador for EW
<p><a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/02/26/gemma-chan-joins-captain-marvel/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Chan</a>&#8216;s Astrid, the fashionista and crown jewel of <em>Crazy Rich Asians</em>&#8216; central family, never loses her temper. Even amid the drama around her crumbling marriage, she always remains poised and composed &mdash; which is why, when asked what she appreciates the most about her character, Chan responds with, &#8220;I admire Astrid&#8217;s kindness.&#8221; So do we.</p>
Gemma Chan

Ruven Afanador for EW
<p>The rapper-turned-actress &mdash; and <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/04/23/awkwafina-profile-oceans-8-crazy-rich-asians/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">one of 2018&#8217;s breakout stars</a> &mdash; admits she couldn&#8217;t have predicted <em>Crazy Rich Asians</em>&#8216; success, but it captured &#8220;something we all believed.&#8221; &#8220;You never know how a movie&#8217;s going to do until after, but I think we all felt a certain way about it,&#8221; she explains. &#8220;It translated, you know?&#8221; And as for what stands out to her the most about her character, Rachel&#8217;s quippy confidante, Peik Lin? &#8220;I admire Peik Lin&#8217;s loyalty and selflessness at the drop of a dime,&#8221; she says.&nbsp;</p>
Awkwafina

Ruven Afanador for EW
<p><em>For more on&nbsp;</em>Crazy Rich Asians&nbsp;<em>and EW&rsquo;s&nbsp;<a href="https://ew.com/celebrity/2018/11/29/ew-2018-entertainers-of-the-year" target="_blank" rel="noopener">2018 Entertainers of the Year</a>, pick up the issue&nbsp;</em><em>when it hits stands on Friday, or&nbsp;<a href="https://www.magazine.store/entertainment-weekly/2018/2018-entertainers-of-the-year-the-women-of-crazy-rich-asians" target="_blank" rel="noopener">buy it now</a>. Don&rsquo;t forget to&nbsp;<a href="https://backissues.ew.com/storefront/prodNewsstand_EW.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">subscribe</a>&nbsp;for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.</em></p>
Lucky in Red

Ruven Afanador for EW
