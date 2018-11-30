It’s been three months since Crazy Rich Asians hit theaters in the States, but Wu and the cast are as busy as ever: The film’s finally hitting theaters in China on Friday, and with awards season ramping up, they’ve got more events than ever to attend. It’s no wonder Wu, who also stars on ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat, wants a little down time in 2019 after her crazy busy year. “Unemployment sounds fun right now,” she jokes. “I shouldn’t say that, but [the thought of] just not doing anything…” Hey, we get it.