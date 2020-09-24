Will there be an Enola Holmes sequel? Millie Bobby Brown weighs in

After streaming Netflix's Enola Holmes (out now), only one mystery remains: Will we see more of Millie Bobby Brown's riddle-solving, word-gaming Victorian teen detective?

If it's up to Brown, we will. When she began work on the film, which she also produced, "I was like, 'Oh, yeah, I'll just do one movie, like, obviously…' and then as soon as I went on set and I played [Enola], I fell in love with her, and she became part of my heart," the actress tells EW.

In the character, Brown found great depth and potential for evolution not unlike what she's experienced on another project: "I always said I loved playing Eleven [on Stranger Things] because I didn't just do one thing and then stop playing her. I love that I can continually play her, and with the Enola book series… I really am optimistic about the future. I'm so looking forward to [hopefully] getting back to work."

Image zoom Netflix

Based on Nancy Springer's YA detective series of the same name and helmed by Fleabag director Harry Bradbeer, Enola Holmes follows the adventures of Sherlock Holmes' little sister, Enola, who has spent her childhood not in grimy, crime-ridden London, but getting an unconventional education from her mother, Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter), in the English countryside.

The 19th-century teenager's grand adventure begins when Eudoria mysteriously disappears, so Enola runs away to London to find her — and to escape the plan set by her brothers, Mycroft (Sam Claflin) and Sherlock (Henry Cavill), to send her off to finishing school. Along the way, she befriends the young Lord Viscount Tewksbury (Louis Partridge), who alters her view on the world while both helping and hindering her mission to find her mother.

The film marks Brown's first producing credit, as well as her first role carrying a feature ("With Godzilla, you know, Godzilla is the star of the film," she points out about her 2019 big-screen debut). After reading Springer's novels, "I knew I wanted to do this. I knew I wanted to creatively take part," she says of her decision to doubly commit to the project — and she wouldn't hesitate to get back into the corset for further adaptations of the six-book series.

"Ultimately, this has been my favorite thing that I've ever done in my life," she says. "So to do it all over again would be a dream."