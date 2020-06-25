Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill are on the case in Enola Holmes first look

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is used to dialing things up to Eleven, but now she's dialing back all the way to 1884 England in the first look at Netflix's Enola Holmes, in which she plays the younger sister of famed literary sleuth Sherlock Holmes.

The streaming platform, which will release the movie from Killing Eve director Harry Bradbeer and His Dark Materials writer Jack Thorne, debuted new photos of Brown alongside Henry Cavill as Sherlock and Sam Claflin as Enola's other brother, Mycroft. The game, as they say, is afoot for this 16-year-old detective-in-the-making.

Based on the Enola Holmes Mysteries series of books by author Nancy Springer, Enola Holmes, the film, sees the young heroine waking on her 16th birthday to find her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) has vanished. An assortment of gifts have been left behind, but there are no apparent clues to her whereabouts. Now in the care of her two older brothers, who want to ship her off to a finishing school, Enola escapes through London to find her mom.

Image zoom Netflix

Louis Partridge (Medici) plays a young runaway Lord who crosses paths with Enola and entangles her in a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history.

Brown is, obviously, no stranger to Netflix and neither is Cavill, who will soon be getting back to work filming season 2 of The Witcher.

Image zoom Netflix

Enola Holmes will hit the streaming platform this September.