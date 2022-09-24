Millie Bobby Brown spars with Henry Cavill in action-packed Enola Holmes 2 trailer

The game is afoot (again).

Netflix released the action-packed trailer to Enola Holmes 2 during the streamer's TUDUM fan event on Saturday. In it, Millie Bobby Brown's fourth-wall-breaking heroine opens her very own detective agency, having successfully solved her first case in the original film. Her new endeavor doesn't seem to be going well, as patrons are apparently reluctant to entrust someone of her age and gender to their precious cases.

That changes, however, after a young girl working in a match factory hires her to locate her missing sister. Before long, Enola finds herself drawn into explosive-filled chases across London, and trips both to the seedy underbelly of the city and the glamorous galas of high society. Meanwhile, it seems like her older brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill) is working on a vexing case that possibly has ties to her own. In the trailer below, the two are seen tumbling on the ground before ultimately realizing they weren't fighting a suspect, but their pesky sibling instead.

"Why are you here? Is it my case or your own?" she asks him. "Both. It seems our cases are connected," he replies.

Cavill previously teased to EW that fans can expect an "evolved" relationship between the two in the sequel, as hinted at in the trailer. "While Sherlock has the experience and his second-to-none mind, he doesn't have the same emotional wherewithal as Enola, nor does he have the same heart. Whereas in the first film Enola may have learned from Sherlock, in this, the tables may have turned," he said.

Helena Bonham Carter also returns in Enola Holmes 2, which is once again directed by Harry Bradbeer. Louis Partridge, Adeel Akhtar, David Thewlis, Susan Wokoma, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster also star.

Enola Holmes 2 hits Netflix on Nov. 4. Check out the trailer above.

