Fan-favorite Louis Partridge steps up for more sleuthing with Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes 2

Members of the Holmes family tend to think they work better alone — but in reality, some mysteries are better solved with a partner. That's why Sherlock Holmes begrudgingly welcomes Dr. Watson into his life, and that's why Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) can't stay away from Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge).

The first Enola Holmes film followed Brown's brilliant teenage detective as she searched for her missing mother (Helena Bonham Carter) and found herself embroiled in a dangerous game of wealth, power, and assassination plots. She soon crossed paths with Tewkesbury, a young, privileged runaway with unexpected ties to her investigation. Now, Enola is back on the case with Enola Holmes 2 (premiering Nov. 4 on Netflix). And when her latest mystery sends her into high-society London, she's forced to reteam with Tewkesbury, who has taken his father's place in the House of Lords.

"He's stepping up in the world, and he's got more on his shoulders," Partridge, 19, tells EW. "It's cool to see the transition from — well, a nincompoop, which he's called quite a lot, especially in the first film."

Fall Movie Preview Enola Holmes 2. Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes, Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury Millie Bobby Brown as Enola and Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury in 'Enola Holmes 2' | Credit: Alex Bailey/Netflix

Once again scripted by Jack Thorne and directed by Harry Bradbeer, the Enola Holmes sequel follows its young heroine as she investigates a missing girl who's disappeared from her job at a match factory. Enola is eager to prove her solo detective skills, but as the mystery deepens, she finds herself turning to Tewkesbury and even her elder brother Sherlock (a returning Henry Cavill).

"If the first film was about managing on your own, this should be about finding your allies and friendship," Bradbeer says. It's about discovering that you are stronger with others than on your own."

The aristocratic Tewkesbury proves a particularly useful ally when Enola's investigation has her going undercover at a glamorous ball. Partridge jokes that, of all the stunts he and Brown had to learn for Enola Holmes 2, including running, fighting, and jumping, the most difficult task was waltzing. Brown was the faster learner, and together, they had to try not to step on each other's toes — literally.

"She couldn't be there for some of the rehearsals, yet somehow, with, like, two or three rehearsals, she had it down," Partridge marvels. "I was like, 'How are you doing this?'"