Endgames: The answer key for EW's Pride crossword and other puzzles from the June issue
To help celebrate Pride Month, EW devoted its Endgames puzzle section in the June issue to all things pride. Think you know your stuff? See how well you fared with the answer key below, and you can check out the answers to EW's Gold Rush and Jumble Book challenges as well.
Crossword
Gold Rush
Question: Which of the following LGBTQ movies didn't earn a Best Picture nomination?
Answer: Far From Heaven (2002)
The Jumble Book
Question: Which daytime soap featured the first gay character?
WILL
BIANCA
BILLY
DANIELLE
FELIX
MARIAH
Answer: All My Children
