Endgames: The answer key for EW's Pride crossword and other puzzles from the June issue

By EW Staff
May 14, 2021 at 02:00 PM EDT
To help celebrate Pride Month, EW devoted its Endgames puzzle section in the June issue to all things pride. Think you know your stuff? See how well you fared with the answer key below, and you can check out the answers to EW's Gold Rush and Jumble Book challenges as well.

Crossword

Credit: EW

Gold Rush

Question: Which of the following LGBTQ movies didn't earn a Best Picture nomination?

Answer: Far From Heaven (2002)

Dennis Quaid and Julianne Moore in 'Far From Heaven'
| Credit: Focus Features/courtesy Everett Collection

The Jumble Book

Question: Which daytime soap featured the first gay character?

WILL
BIANCA
BILLY
DANIELLE
FELIX
MARIAH

Answer: All My Children

