Endgames: The answer key for EW's crossword celebrating Black culture and more puzzles from the February issue
Credit: Universal Pictures
February is Black History Month, and in honor of its annual observance, EW's latest crossword puzzle celebrates Black culture and icons. If you want to see how you fared, check out the answer key below, as well as the answers to EW's Role Play and Jumble Book challenges.
Crossword
Credit: EW
Role Play
- Mathayus in The Scorpion King (2002)
- Hercules in Hercules (2014)
- Dr. Smolder Bravestone in Jumanji (2016)
- Hobbs in Fast Five (2011)
The Jumble Book
Question: Why is Daredevil's favorite holiday Valentine's Day?
Black Widow
Luke Cage
Captain Marvel
Foggy Nelson
Answer: Love Is Blind
