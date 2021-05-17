Enchanted sequel Disenchanted begins production with Maya Rudolph as new villain

How do we know we'll love Disenchanted?

Well, because we've been hungry for this sequel for years — and now it has the added bonus of Maya Rudolph as a new villain.

On Monday, Disney+ announced that the long-awaited Enchanted sequel is finally in production. Plus, it shared some plot details and casting news.

Taking place 15 years after Enchanted, which found fairy-tale princess Giselle banished from her kingdom of Andalasia to Manhattan, Disenchanted returns us to the world of Giselle (Amy Adams) and her pragmatic divorce lawyer husband, Robert (Patrick Dempsey). Patrick's daughter, Morgan, is now a teenager. As Giselle and family relocate to the suburb of Monroeville, she must face the challenges of a new home and re-discover the true meaning of happily ever after.

Adams, Dempsey, Idina Menzel, and James Marsden will all reprise their roles from the first film. Also returning are songwriters Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz who will write new music for the film.

Disney also revealed that Rudolph will portray Giselle's new adversary, Malvina. Rudolph tweeted, "What's a good fairy tale without a great villain? I'll see you in Andalasia my pretties...."

"Working again with Disney has been like coming home," said director/producer Adam Shankman in a statement. "With Amy and this extraordinary cast, Alan and Stephen's mind blowing new score, and Barry and Disney's support, I just hope to bring magic and joy to audiences around the world."

Newcomer, 19-year-old Gabriella Baldacchino, will also join the cast as Robert's grown-up daughter, Morgan.

"I guess dreams do come true…producing Enchanted was the most rewarding film experience I've ever had," said producer Barry Josephson in a statement. "I'm so excited for Adam Shankman to begin filming Disenchanted. I want to thank everyone at Disney for supporting us all the way. Very special thanks to Amy Adams for deciding to play 'Giselle,' the character she created again! And we are so fortunate to have this incredible cast!"

Disenchanted is now filming in Ireland. It's poised to debut exclusively on Disney+ in 2022.