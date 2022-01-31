Lin-Manuel Miranda's Encanto banger ties the position with the iconic Aladdin hit that first hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 nearly 30 years ago.

Encanto's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' ties 'A Whole New World' as highest-charting Disney animation song of all time

Everybody's talking about the history-making chart success of "Bruno," as the Lin-Manuel Miranda-penned Encanto banger is now tied with Aladdin's "A Whole New World" as the all-time highest-charting song from a Disney animated movie.

After bounding to No. 2 (and past the peak position attained by Frozen smash "Let It Go" in the process) on the Billboard Hot 100 chart throughout January, "We Don't Talk About Bruno" moves up to No. 1 this week, occupying the same slot Alan Menken's "A Whole New World" performed by Brad Kane and Lea Salonga.

Both songs are the only original tunes from Disney animated films that have reached the Billboard Hot 100 summit, and is also a rare ensemble number — credited to actors and musicians Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Rhenzy Feliz, Carolina Gaitán, Diane Guerrero — to reach the highest position on the American charts.

The only other songs from animated Disney movies to reach top-five positions in the U.S. remain Elton John's "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King (No. 4 in 1994) and Vanessa Williams' Pocahontas soundtrack song "Colors of the Wind," which also reached No. 4 in 1995.

"Bruno" dethrones Adele's "Easy On Me" as the nation's top track thanks to 34.9 million U.S. streams according to Billboard — more than twice as many as the Adele hit which grabbed 14.1 million streams. Its accompanying soundtrack album also became the first soundtrack to hit the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart since the Frozen II album did so back in 2019.

