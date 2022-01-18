Encanto song 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' passes 'Let It Go' as highest-charting Disney animated hit in 26 years

Lin-Manuel Miranda's soundtrack tune has become the biggest musical hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart from a Disney animation movie since 1995.
By Joey Nolfi January 18, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST
It's time to talk about "Bruno" becoming the highest-charting song from a Disney animated movie in 26 years.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's catchy Encanto soundtrack tune "We Don't Talk About Bruno" has surpassed Frozen's Oscar-winning hit "Let It Go" as the biggest Billboard Hot 100 hit from Disney's animated filmography, according to new tracking data from the publication.

The song — credited to Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz, and the Encanto cast — reached its new peak position of No. 4 on this week's chart thanks to 29 million streams and 8,000 downloads sold. Those numbers helped it surpass Idina Menzel's rendition of "Let It Go," which reached No. 5 in April 2014.

The only other songs from animated Disney films to reach a top-five position on the chart are Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle's Aladdin smash "A Whole New World," which hit No. 1 in 1993, Elton John's "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King (No. 4 in 1994), and Vanessa Williams' Pocahontas soundtrack song "Colors of the Wind," which also reached No. 4 in 1995.

Encanto's accompanying soundtrack album previously became only the sixth animated soundtrack in history to top the Billboard 200 ranking, before falling to No. 3 on this week's chart.

In terms of box office, Encanto has become one of the biggest animated hits of the pandemic era, posting $93.1 million domestically and $222.6 million globally to date.

