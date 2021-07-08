Lin-Manuel Miranda's Disney animated musical Encanto reveals enchanting first trailer

In the Heights dazzled audiences in theaters (and at home) this summer, and now we're getting a look at the next highly anticipated musical from Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Disney has released the first trailer for Encanto, the Colombia-set animated fantasy directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush (of Zootopia fame) and co-directed by The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez writer Charise Castro Smith. The stunning, vibrant peek at the original tale previews some of the music penned by Miranda, who previously worked with Disney on Moana.

"It's been so exciting because with Moana it was the joy of my life, but I was the last guy hired. And with this I've been in on the ground floor," Miranda previously told EW. "To be in on the development of an original Disney musical is such a thrill."

Encanto introduces the Madrigals, a family living in a magical house in the mountains of Colombia in a place called an Encanto, which has blessed nearly all of their children with powers. One can lift pianos above their head, another can heal, another can pal around with animals. Mirabel, the family's 15-year-old daughter, has no abilities, but she becomes the family's prime hope when the magic of the Encanto is threatened.

"Mirabel is a really funny, loving character who also deeply yearns for something more," In the Heights and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz, who voices the character, said in a statement. "She's also not afraid to stand up for what she knows is right — something I love and relate to very much. I'm Colombian on my father's side, and playing this role fills me with immense pride."

She continued, "As a Disney kid, I'd burn through my VHS tapes and adored every single magical story that the world of Disney introduced me to. I learned in those stories that anything is possible, especially if you believe in magic and the goodness rooted deep inside us all."

ENCANTO Disney Animation's 'Encanto' | Credit: Disney

Rounding out the voice cast are María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz, and Carolina Gaitan.

Seventeen-year-old Grammy and Latin Grammy winner Carlos Vives performs "Colombia, Mi Encanto," the song featured in the Encanto trailer. He calls the piece "a celebration of the magical diversity of Colombia."

Encanto hits theaters Nov. 24.