Encanto retains top box office spot among Ghostbusters: Afterlife and House of Gucci

It may have been another quiet weekend at the box office, but that didn't stop Encanto from continuing its spellbinding hold on the box office. Disney's newest animated feature retained the top spot for the second week in a row with a weekend total of $12.7 million, bringing its total box office haul to $58 million.

Featuring original music from Lin-Manuel Miranda and a voice cast that includes Stephanie Beatriz and John Leguizamo, Encanto is a magical realism film that tells the tale of an extraordinary family living in a magical house in the hidden mountains of Colombia and their more ordinary daughter, Mirabel.

Sony's Ghostbusters: Afterlife took the second place spot, earning $10.35 million and bringing its domestic box office total to $102.19 while Ridley Scott's star-studded House of Gucci took in $6.77 million to secure third place. Rounding out the top five were Fathom's Christmas With the Chosen: The Messengers with a weekend gross of $4.1 million (and the highest grossing attended event in Fathom's history) and Marvel's The Eternals, keeping steady in its fifth weekend with $3.9 million and bringing its total domestic box office haul to $156.5 million.

Encanto Maribel (Stephanie Beatriz) and the rest of the Madrigal family in 'Encanto.' | Credit: Disney

Following a lackluster debut, the Robbie Amell and Hanna John-Kamen starrer Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City earned $2.6 million in its second weekend to take the sixth place spot. The top 10 was rounded out by a few steadfast past releases: Dune ($1.81 million), Clifford the Big Red Dog ($1.8 million), and King Richard ($1.2 million).

The anti-superhero feature Venom: Let There Be Carnage managed to hold onto a top box office spot by taking the tenth place slot, earning $1.035 million over the weekend and showing its clear staying power.

Although not breaking the top 10, Paul Thomas Anderson's critically acclaimed Licorice Pizza — in only four theaters — still raked in an impressive $223k and a cumulative total of $761k through Sunday. The film stars Sean Penn, Tom Waits, and Bradley Cooper, and spotlights the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine's life in the San Fernando Valley in 1973.