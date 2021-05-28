Emma Stone perfectly recites Steve Martin’s F-bomb monologue from Planes, Trains, and Automobiles

Can somebody get Emma Stone a f---ing car?

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, the Cruella star perfectly re-created the F-bomb scene from Planes, Trains, and Automobiles in which Steve Martin famously loses it and verbally accosts a Marathon car rental worker.

In the late night bit, which you can check out below, Kimmel gets the enviable part of the employee (played by Edie McClurg in the film) getting yelled at. At the end of it, Kimmel jokes to Stone, "Beautifully done. You should do more of this acting stuff."

The funny moment came to pass after Stone revealed that when she was growing up, her dad would show her some of his favorite movies including The Jerk, The Shawshank Redemption, and Planes, Trains, and Automobiles. She revealed that, as an 8-year-old, she would memorize scenes from these films, especially the aforementioned "f--- monologue," as Stone put it.

"Oh, that's got to be beautiful coming out of an 8-year-old's mouth," Kimmel joked, before prompting Stone to give him a taste of her skills.

Emma Stone, Steve Martin Emma Stone on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' and Steve Martin in 'Planes, Trains, and Automobiles' | Credit: ABC; Paramount Pictures

In 2016, the actress told EW what an impact the Martin and John Candy film had on her. "The Chatty Cathy part in Planes, Trains and Automobiles [where Martin tells Candy he talks too much]. You go from laughing hilariously at Steve Martin to your heart breaking for John Candy in that one scene," Stone explained. "That was, I think, the first time that I saw that you could do both."

Stone, who is making the rounds promoting the Disney villain origin story Cruella, also talked with Kimmel about her time on set of that film, her tendency to cry in front of celebrities that she looks up to, her love for all things Martin, and more. Check out the full interview below.