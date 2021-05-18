When Emma Stone accepted her Oscar for Best Actress in 2017, there was only one thought on her mind: Leonardo DiCaprio.

The actress, who had been a fan of DiCaprio since his Titanic days, recently appeared on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show and admitted that while receiving an Oscar for La La Land was cool, receiving it from someone she had a legitimate crush on was even better.

"That was what was going through my mind," Stone explained while recounting the experience in the interview. "And I was like, I'd seen Titanic seven and a half times in theaters. He was the love of my life. I had a picture of him in my bedroom that was signed, that I had gotten for my birthday when I was like 12 years old. And I was walking to Leo and I was like, this is officially the most surreal moment of my life. I could not believe it. I think he probably thinks I'm like a little weird, cause whenever I see him, I'm kind of like, 'Hey, how's it going?' You know, just in little moments either at the same event or something. He's very sweet though. But that was truly, that was what was the craziest experience was the fact that it was him."

Stone appeared on Cagle's show to promote her new movie Cruella, out in theaters and on Disney+ Premium Access May 28. In between teasing what fans can expect from the movie — an origin story of sorts for one of Disney's most notorious villains — Stone couldn't help herself from gushing about one of her favorite actors, who, she claimed will always be stuck in her head as Jack Dawson.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO, EMMA STONE Leonardo DiCaprio and Emma Stone | Credit: Adam Rose/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

"It was the fact that it was someone that I had grown up watching and that I admired so much," she said. "And like as an actor, I think he's fantastic. And I'd watched him in everything. And then that moment where it's like kind of such a surreal moment as an actor anyway. So it just compounded it. And I don't know, it's it still feels like it, it didn't really, occur because, because it was him there."