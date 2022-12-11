"I did laugh and we got through it but the training was intense," the actress said.

Emily Blunt is opening up about the grueling production of the 2014 sci-fi action film Edge of Tomorrow and a very direct comment offered to her by costar Tom Cruise.

The actress recalled the taxing stunts and costumes required of her while on Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett's Wondery podcast SmartLess, set to premiere to a wider audience on Monday, revealing that Cruise told her to "stop being such a p---y" after she expressed some concerns about a shoot.

The two played soldiers fighting a war against aliens in the film that also starred Bill Paxton and Brendan Gleeson, which required the wear of enormous robotic suits. The costume "would've been great if we had CGI'd them, but we wanted to do it practically and in a tactile way," Blunt said. "When you hear the word 'tactile,' you think that sounds nice and cozy. There was nothing cozy about wearing these suits."

Image Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise in 'Edge of Tomorrow' | Credit: David James

Blunt's suit weighed about 85 pounds. "It was so heavy," she said. "The first time I put it on I just started to cry in front of Tom and he didn't know what to do. He just stared at me. I was like, 'Tom, I'm not sure how I'm going to get through this shoot,' and just started to cry. I said, 'I'm just feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot.' He just stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes, 'Come on, stop being such a p---y, okay?'"

Blunt laughed off the comment and the two were able to get through the shoot, she said, but "the training was intense." The actress said she injured herself during a stunt. "I did this aerial stunt on wires and I was supposed to land on my shoulder, and I landed on my face," she recalled.

A sequel to the film was announced in 2019 with Blunt and Cruise reported to reprise their roles, but Blunt told EW last year that she wasn't quite sure where it stood — but said she did read a script for it at some point. "That was an amazing script, but I just don't know what the future holds for it," she said. "I did read a script that was in really great shape, but it's just a matter of if that can even happen now. I don't have the straight answer on that one."

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: