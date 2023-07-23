The director admitted that the boots, which he despised on her during filming, are actually "pretty comfortable."

Emily Blunt gave Christopher Nolan a pair of Uggs after he criticized her for wearing them on Oppenheimer set

Emily Blunt has successfully converted Christopher Nolan to the dark side of footwear.

The director revealed this week that, after mercilessly criticizing Blunt for sporting Ugg boots on the set of his new drama Oppenheimer instead of her period-appropriate heels, he now gets their appeal.

"She gave me a pair of Uggs boots — Ugg slippers, actually — as a wrap gift," Nolan said on Friday's episode of The View. "For people who have been on a set, people know how it works — we're there, losing the light, 'Okay, we need the actors to come in,' and sometimes they'll come straight from wardrobe, but they'll have these big coats on top and they'll be wearing these big Ugg boots, because the shoes of the character are uncomfortable. You know, 1940s shoes."

Nolan explained that seeing Blunt show up wearing her Uggs "used to drive me crazy" during shooting. "I'd immediately say to her, 'Can you please just get rid of the boots, put the shoes on, and get ready to go?'" he recalled, before joking, "And she got so sick of me saying that time after time, she thought I should join the cult of Ugg boots."

These days, Nolan added, he considers the boots to be "pretty comfortable."

Blunt previously shared her side of the story in a recent USA Today interview, jokingly declaring that Nolan "hates Uggs more than anyone" else in the entire world.

"I've never known anyone to detest a pair of Uggs more than Chris Nolan," she said, calling it a "testament" to the director's intense desire for verisimilitude while filming. "I would sometimes put on some Uggs and I'd just get this withering look down to my feet – it was like being in The Devil Wears Prada again. Just the look down to the shoes. And I'd go, 'I know, I know. But I'm just sitting on an apple box in the background today!'"

Naturally, Blunt had to send a pair his way. Afterward, she explained, she received a note from Nolan's wife, Emma Thomas, who wrote her to say, "Brilliant wrap gift. He's wearing them now."

"I was so pleased!" Blunt recalled.

Oppenheimer also stars Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey Jr. Based on the true story of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Murphy), the scientist who led the effort to create an atomic bomb during World War II, the movie is playing in theaters now.

Watch Nolan discuss his complicated relationship with Uggs in the View clip above.

