Emily Blunt dispels Fantastic Four rumors about playing Invisible Woman

"I have had no formal introduction to the Invisible Woman," The A Quiet Place actress tells EW.

Despite what you may have heard online, Emily Blunt is not joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Invisible Woman in Fantastic Four.

The actress dispelled rumors going around online during an interview with EW ahead of A Quiet Place Part II's new premiere this year.

"I have heard that. People have asked me about that a lot," Blunt tells EW. "But I have had no formal introduction to the Invisible Woman. No."

Emily Blunt; Sue Storm Emily Blunt and Fantastic Four's Sue Storm. | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage; Marvel Comics

Marvel Studios announced development on a new Fantastic Four movie that will be part of the MCU of the Avengers. Jon Watts, the director on the latest Spider-Man films, is at the helm of this new reboot.

With that news came a fan campaign to cast Blunt and her real-life husband John Krasinski in the roles of Sue Storm/Invisible Woman and Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic. The internet is littered with fan art designs imagining what they would look like in character.

This has only been exacerbated with WandaVision on Disney+. One episode saw Teyonah Parris' character Monica Rambeau mentioning an "astrophysicist" friend, which fans quickly assumed meant Reed. That turned out not to be the case, but interest is clearly high.

"It's wild, isn't it?" Blunt remarked of this fan push for her to take on the Sue Storm role. "I think it is a compliment. I really do."

Wishful thinking, however, quickly turned into rumors as some blogs claimed Blunt had been in talks for the movie and even turned down the role. But that, according to the woman herself, isn't true.

"For me, it's all about the part," she says of her views on the superhero genre in general. "It's not that I'm loathed to put on a catsuit. It's not that at all. I just haven't found something that really speaks to me."

The first live-action cinematic iteration of "Marvel's First Family" premiered in 2005 with future Captain America actor Chris Evans as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, Jessica Alba as Sue Storm, Ioan Gruffudd as Reed Richards, and Michael Chiklis as Ben Grimm/The Thing. The franchise was rebooted with the 2015 movie, which flopped at the box office but saw Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara, Miles Teller, and Jamie Bell taking on those roles.

A premiere date for this new Fantastic Four has not been announced, but the logo was recently featured in a Marvel Studios preview of its upcoming slate.