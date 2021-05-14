Blunt says there was "an amazing script" once upon a time, but she doesn't know if they can even make it now.

A sequel to the hit sci-fi movie Edge of Tomorrow has been talked about since the original was released in theaters in 2014. There have been updates over the years, including from director Doug Liman, but so far nothing has bore fruit. Emily Blunt, who costarred in the time-loop actioner with Tom Cruise, now says she doesn't know if a sequel could even happen now in light of... (*gesticulates to the world around us*).

At one point she did read a treatment for it, she tells EW in an interview. "That was an amazing script, but I just don't know what the future holds for it. I did read a script that was in really great shape, but it's just a matter of if that can even happen now," she says. "I don't have the straight answer on that one."

Edge of Tomorrow starred Cruise as U.S. Major William Cage, a soldier combatting invading aliens. After interacting with their blood, he gets trapped in a time loop, forced to repeat the same day over and over again every time he dies. Blunt played Sergeant Rita Vrataski, a celebrated war hero who recognizes Cage has been repeating the same day.

In 2019, Cruise and Blunt were expected to return for a sequel, which was in full-on development as a prequel at the time.

"I had these intellectual ideas on how you should make a sequel that [is] unlike how anybody else makes a sequel, and this script and this idea fit perfectly into that idea," Liman had said. "So it's gonna revolutionize how people make sequels."

These days, the prospect feels less likely to become a reality.

Blunt, who will be seen next in this summer's A Quiet Place Part II and Jungle Cruise, is now focused on making The English, a new Western miniseries for Amazon Prime Video and the BBC. "It was just extraordinary and one of the best things I've ever read," she says of this new venture. "I helped bring it to life, and it's now a six-part limited series. It's been dwelling in me for a couple of years, so it feels terribly exciting to get to start it."