The Secret Invasion costars bonded over their Star Wars history — and struggled to play it cool discussing a potential return to a galaxy far, far away.

Emilia Clarke and Ben Mendelsohn discuss their Star Wars connection: 'Mine is a little rogue'

Emilia Clarke and Ben Mendelsohn are among the few actors with prominent roles in both Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a recent interview promoting Secret Invasion, the pair chatted about their connections to Disney's two biggest universes –– and played coy about their potential return to a galaxy far, far away.

"We did a little Star Wars swap…" Clarke said in an interview with IMDb, when asked if the actors had compared Star Wars stories. "We talked about Star Wars a bit," Mendelsohn confirmed.

"Would you want to revisit your Star Wars character?" he asked the actress.

"Well, you know what, umm," replied a flustered Clarke, before declaring, "I'm in Marvel now, I'm not allowed! What about you?"

"He built the Death Star, so I would potentially revisit, although it's difficult…for obvious reasons," Mendelsohn said, referring to the ultimate fate of his Rogue One character Krennic.

Emilia Clarke in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' and Ben Mendelsohn in 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' Emilia Clarke in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' and Ben Mendelsohn in 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' | Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd. (2)

"Mine is a little rogue, you see. My character is a little kind of... messy on the side situation," Clarke said of her role in the franchise. "I'm very far from the empire, all that stuff."

Clarke portrayed Han Solo's love interest Qi'ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story in 2018 and G'iah in this year's Secret Invasion. Mendelsohn played Director Krennic in 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and reprises his role as Talos from 2019's Captain Marvel in Secret Invasion.

Earlier in the interview, Clarke and Mendelsohn shared their mutual admiration before collaborating on Secret Invasion.

"I was very intimidated because I'm a massive GOT freak…" Mendelsohn said of the Game of Thrones star.

"I can't believe he's saying this to me…me and my friends, way prior to this, have a Mendelsohn fan club," Clarke said. "It's a fan club for people who like this man, and are obsessed with this man…now I'm like 'Hey guys, I've Ben Mendelsohn's number! I win!'"

Secret Invasion also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Don Cheadle. The series premieres new episodes every Wednesday on Disney+.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: