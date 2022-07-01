13 actors who have played Elvis Presley

Don Johnson, Elvis and the Beauty Queen (1981)

This 1981 made-for-TV movie portrays Elvis in 1972 amid his divorce from Priscilla, whom we never see on screen. Elvis soon meets Linda Thompson (Stephanie Zimbalist); a youthful beauty queen who becomes his live-in girlfriend for most of the last years of his life. Don Johnson as Elvis is a take on the divorced dad trope, albeit one with all the funds to keep himself from being sad or lonely.

Johnson gained 40 pounds for the role, and there's even a whole scene explaining the King's infamous love of fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches. The film is mostly for completists, though it's a version of the King by the guy who would soon become Miami Vice's Sonny Crockett. He brings some of that energy to this performance, but not enough to merit a rewatch.