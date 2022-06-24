The man who would be King: Inside Austin Butler's Elvis transformation

Faced with the daunting prospect of portraying Elvis across three decades, Butler set out to strip away everything that had come before. "My big goal right from the beginning was not becoming a caricature of him," he says. "There are so many people out there who have their own Elvis voice, and you realize that most of those are caricature — the way that they curl their lip, or they deepen their voice deeper than his voice ever was. For me, it was just trying to find out who he was as a man, to humanize him and connect to him on that level."