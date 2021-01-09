Minari and Eighth Grade breakouts to star in dark comedy Latchkey Kids

School is about to be back in session for two of Hollywood's up-and-coming stars.

Alan S. Kim, the seven-year-old breakout star of A24's Minari, will star in the dark comedy Latchkey Kids alongside Elsie Fisher, the Golden Globe-nominated lead of Bo Burnham's Eighth Grade. Kim will play a nine-year-old who befriends an eccentric teenager (Fisher), who's looking for an escape from her dysfunctional mother. Meanwhile, local law enforcement believes the boy may be killing his babysitters.

John J. Budion, who previously helmed the 2017 indie Rockaway and worked as a visual effects artist, will direct Latchkey Kids from a script by Meaghan Cleary. Production is scheduled to begin in June.

"In developing the script with Meaghan, I could not think of a more perfect pairing than having Elsie and Alan bring these characters to life," Budion said in a statement.

Fisher's other credits include voice work in Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2 and playing Annie Wilkes' daughter in Hulu's Castle Rock season 2. Oscar hopeful Minari, which will open theatrically on Feb. 12, is Kim's first big-screen credit. The film follows a Korean-American family that moves to a small farm in Arkansas, starring Steven Yeun as the family's patriarch.