No, this is not a dream — Elliot Page reveals that he got shingles while filming Inception due to the stress he was feeling at the time about his gender identity and sexuality.

In his new memoir Pageboy (out now), the actor recalls his experience working on Christopher Nolan's iconic 2010 film as it negatively impacted his health.

"Shingles popped out of my spine while filming Inception when I was twenty-two," Page writes. "In a cast full of cis men, I did not understand the role I found myself in."

Page, who was assigned female at birth and came out publicly as a trans man in 2020, starred in the movie alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tom Hardy, and Cillian Murphy. He remembers his fellow cast members as "being delightful to work with," but he still "felt out of place."

"For the first two weeks of the film I joked I would be recast with Keira Knightley, and rightfully so," Page writes. "Shingles communicated the stress my body felt, what my words could not."

Four years after Inception's release, Page publicly came out as gay during a speech made at a Human Rights Campaign conference. He later came out as transgender in December 2020.

