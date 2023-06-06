Elle Fanning recalls hearing she didn't get role in father-daughter comedy at 16 because she was 'unf---able'

Elle Fanning opened up about a difficult experience with over-sexualization that happened when she was a child star.

"I've never told this story, but I was trying out for a movie. I didn't get it. I don't even think they ever made it, but it was a father-daughter road trip comedy. I didn't hear from my agents because they wouldn't tell me things like this — that filtration system is really important because there's probably a lot more damaging comments that they filtered — but this one got to me," The Great star said in The Hollywood Reporter's Emmys roundtable interview. "I was 16 years old, and a person said, 'Oh, she didn't get the father-daughter road trip comedy because she's unf---able.'"

Elle Fanning attends the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. Elle Fanning at Cannes | Credit: Gisela Schober/Getty

Fellow panelist Sheryl Lee Ralph expressed shock over the incident, replying, "Whoa. At 16?!" before Fanning elaborated.

"Yeah, it's so disgusting. And I can laugh at it now, like, 'What a disgusting pig!'" Fanning said before responding to a question about how she processed the comment at the time. "I was always immensely confident, but of course you're growing up in the public eye, and it's weird. I'll look at paparazzi photos from when I was 12 and think, 'Is that a good thing to see such a mirror of yourself at that age?' I don't feel like it damaged me, but it definitely made me very aware of myself."

EW has reached out to a representative for Fanning for more information.

