Elizabeth Olsen shows support for Scarlett Johansson in Disney lawsuit: 'Good for you'

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen is throwing her support behind Avengers teammate Scarlett Johansson and her ongoing Black Widow lawsuit.

"I think she's so tough and literally when I read that I was like, 'Good for you Scarlett,'" the actress said during a joint Vanity Fair interview with Jason Sudeikis where the subject of theatrical release in the time of COVID was brought up — along with Johansson's recent legal battle with Disney.

While Olsen did admit that one of the things that she was worried about in the new age of theatrical experiences versus streaming was the survival of movie theaters, she also maintained she wasn't worried about Johansson — or, seemingly, her own future projects.

"When it comes to actors and their earnings, I mean, that's just, that's just all contracts," Olsen explained. "So it's either in the contract or it's not."

"It is appropriately bad-ass and on brand," added Sudeikis, who also weighed in on the balance between streaming and theatrical releases, adding, "I just hope that with that still comes creative autonomy, and we don't lose sight of that."

Elizabeth Olsen, Scarlett Johansson Elizabeth Olsen and Scarlett Johansson | Credit: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Last month, Johansson filed a suit against the Walt Disney Company, claiming that the studio breached her contract when it released Black Widow in theaters and on Disney+ at the same time and alleging that doing so caused her to lose millions of dollars. Over the weekend, Disney officially attempted to move the lawsuit into arbitration, targeting Periwinkle Entertainment — the company which negotiated Johansson's contract.

"Periwinkle's two causes of action are entirely dependent on its untenable claim that Marvel breached the Periwinkle-Marvel contract by releasing Black Widow simultaneously in theaters and on Premier Access on Disney+. The contract does not mandate theatrical distribution –– let alone require that any such distribution be exclusive," read the motion for arbitration.

"After initially responding to this litigation with a misogynistic attack against Scarlett Johansson, Disney is now, predictably, trying to hide its misconduct in a confidential arbitration," Johansson's lawyer, John Berlinski, fired back in a statement provided to EW on Saturday. "Why is Disney so afraid of litigating this case in public? Because it knows that Marvel's promises to give Black Widow a typical theatrical release 'like its other films' had everything to do with guaranteeing that Disney wouldn't cannibalize box office receipts in order to boost Disney+ subscriptions. Yet that is exactly what happened — and we look forward to presenting the overwhelming evidence that proves it."

Since premiering last month, the film has earned $173.9 million domestically and $369.8 million worldwide, making it the highest grossing film at the domestic box office since the start of the pandemic.

Representatives for Disney didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.