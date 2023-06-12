Elizabeth Olsen says she doesn't miss being Marvel's Scarlet Witch

After 10 years of Wanda Maximoff, the Marvel actress is okay with saying goodbye, "I'm really proud of what we were able to do."

Wanda Maximoff might be chilling beneath a mountain for longer than expected.

Wandavision star Elizabeth Olsen says she's "proud" of her work as the Scarlet Witch in the MCU, but has no plans to reprise the role anytime soon.

"I don't," Olsen said. "I think it's been almost 10 years of playing her. And I've loved it. And I think the reason why I am not calling [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige every day with ideas is because I'm really proud of what we were able to do."

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

Olsen, who played Wanda throughout her six Marvel Cinematic Universe film appearances, added that she is particularly pleased with where she took the character in her Disney+ spinoff series.

"I think WandaVision was a really surprising opportunity," Olsen said. "If someone were to tell me that I'm fired from Marvel movies, I will feel proud of what we made. And I really am just trying to figure out how to load up other films and characters so it becomes less about the Marvel of it all."

Olsen's most recent departure from the world of superheroes comes in the form of housewife-turned-ax-murderer Candy Montgomery, the woman at the center of Love & Death. The Max limited series is based on the true story that rocked a small Texas town in 1980, following a woman acquitted of murdering her friend after having an affair with her husband. Olsen shot the series right after wrapping on Wanda's final appearance thus far in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Though Candy never dabbles in chaos magic or supervillain antics, Olsen admits that she and Wanda have a few things in common.

"I think I had the summer off or something before going into Candy," Olsen recalled. "I was really hungry to put that character [Wanda] away, even though they could arguably be compared, because they both do bad things and they're antiheroes in a way."

