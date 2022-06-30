She also said she wants fans to "terrify" Marvel (but not really).

Not even the Scarlet Witch (a.k.a. Elizabeth Olsen) knows if she'll return to the MCU: 'I should come back'

Even with the power to rewrite reality as she sees fit, the Scarlet Witch, a.k.a. actress Elizabeth Olsen, doesn't know what the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe holds for her.

Olsen appeared on The Tonight Show Wednesday to promote her Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective, a new children's book she wrote with her musician husband, Robbie Arnett. But of course host Jimmy Fallon had to ask about Wanda Maximoff.

When he inquired if she's going to do more Marvel, Olsen replied, "I hope so. They don't tell me anything about my fate."

"I should come back," she added. "But I really... I don't know. I want fans to be so aggressive and terrify [Marvel] into doing it."

Then again, Olsen clarified, "No one needs to use force." The Scarlet Witch jumped out for a second.

Olsen's Wanda terrorized the multiverse in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, out now on Disney+ and via Digital downloads. Corrupted by the Darkhold, she chased after the young America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), who was protected by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

After the events of WandaVision, Wanda coveted the girl's power to traverse the multiverse in order to escape to a reality where her children were still alive. The series ended with Wanda coming to her senses and seemingly, maybe killing herself by dropping the entire Wundagore Mountain tower on top of herself. (We don't know. We didn't see a body, and there was a mysterious red burst of energy seen as the tower fell. Did she teleport somewhere?)

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' | Credit: Marvel Studios

Marvel has already green-lit the Disney+ series Agatha: House of Harkness, which will focus on Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness. We last saw her in WandaVision getting psychically trapped by Wanda to live out her days in Westview as her suburban Agnes persona. One would assume that, if Wanda really is now dead, that curse would wear off.

All we know is that Wanda fans would indeed terrorize Marvel in order to make another Scarlet Witch thing happen. Don't make them dream-walk.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: