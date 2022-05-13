Well, this is awkward.

Elizabeth Olsen has been caught red-handed in a white lie about high school pal and HAIM singer, Danielle Haim.

The fib in question was delivered during Vanity Fair's lie detector test series (see the video below). Things started off innocently enough, with the interviewer bringing up that Olsen once described Haim as someone she was intimidated by because she was "the coolest person in the world." When asked if she still feels this way, Olsen said, "Danielle's up there. She's a very talented person and has a very cool vibe. I think if I wanted to be a rockstar one day, I would wanna grow up to be like her."

Haim is mostly known for her music, but she recently had a small part in Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza alongside her sister (and bandmate) Alana, who had a starring role in the film. Asked if Olsen thinks she's a better actress than Danielle, the actress let out a big laugh before admitting, "Yeah. Sorry, Danielle. I hope she'd agree."

Olsen was then asked if she saw Licorice Pizza and if she thought Haim did a bad job in her admittedly minor role. "No, I loved the film, and I thought she was great in it. But she didn't have to do much," Olsen said.

Then things got a bit awkward when the lie detector operator jumped in to say that Olsen was lying in her last statement. But was she lying about seeing the film or Haim's performance? When asked to clarify, Olsen said she did like the film, but Haim's acting "was fine."

The operator mercifully didn't flag any lies at that, but a visibly disconcerted Olsen apologized anyway. "F---, man. Sorry, Danielle. You did great. I don't know what's happening. It's so uncomfortable right now."

Watch the rest of the video above to find out who Olsen thinks is the best Hollywood Chris, and what she makes of the theory that her twin sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley are, in fact, one person.

