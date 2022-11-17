"It's been 20 years since I tortured him," the English actress joked. Time for round 2?

Plot twist: Elizabeth Hurley has a wish that she'd like to make involving her Bedazzled costar Brendan Fraser.

The English actress, who played the devil herself opposite Fraser's shy computer nerd in the 2000 fantasy rom-com, told PEOPLE in a new interview that she "would love to work with Brendan again." She added, "He was one of my favorite costars."

While the two became fast friends during filming, Hurley explained that she and Fraser had fallen out of touch over the years, and only recently reunited at a London screening of Fraser's upcoming movie The Whale.

Elizabeth Hurley and Brendan Fraser in 'Bedazzled' Elizabeth Hurley and Brendan Fraser in 'Bedazzled' | Credit: Everett Collection

"Brendan and I got on so fantastically when we shot Bedazzled and then didn't speak," Hurley said. "We didn't speak at all until I got invited to this screening of The Whale. And I was so excited that I'd see Brendan again."

After seeing the film, the Austin Powers star couldn't help but join the growing list of Fraser's previous castmates — including his Mummy costar Dwayne Johnson — who have been singing the actor's praises for his poignant performance in the Darren Aronofsky drama.

"I just was so bowled over by how fabulous he is in this movie," Hurley said. "Brendan is one of the nicest human beings you could ever meet, and I'm just so happy for him that he's just had this opportunity to shine again."

Elizabeth Hurley and Brendan Fraser at a screening of 'The Whale' Elizabeth Hurley and Brendan Fraser at a screening of 'The Whale' | Credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images

She added, "It was wonderful meeting up with him. It's been 20 years since I tortured him in Bedazzled. I loved [The Whale] and I love him."

The Whale hits theaters Dec. 9.

