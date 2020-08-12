Elisabeth Moss to star in Blumhouse psychological thriller Mrs. March

Moss will play a polished Upper East Side housewife who unravels when she begins to suspect the detestable protagonist of her husband's latest best-selling novel is based on her.

EW has confirmed that Elisabeth Moss will star in the Blumhouse psychological thriller Mrs. March. The film is based on Virginia Feito’s upcoming novel of the same name and is the story of a polished Upper East Side housewife who unravels when she begins to suspect the detestable protagonist of her husband's latest best-selling novel is based on her. Blumhouse is developing the project with Moss and her Love and Squalor Pictures production company. Feito is set to write the screenplay.

“I read Virginia’s novel in one sitting and was so captured by it I knew I had to make it and play Mrs. March," said Moss in a statement. "As a character, she is fascinating, complex, and deeply human and I can’t wait to sink my teeth into her. Mrs. March is exactly the kind of engaging and challenging female led project that Love And Squalor Pictures is built to make."

Feito's novel will be released in August 2021 via Liveright. Moss previously appeared in Blumhouse's horror hit The Invisible Man.

