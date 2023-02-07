The actor said that the big screen should stay "a sacred democratic space for all."

Elijah Wood is raining some Mount Doom-level hellfire against AMC Theatres.

The actor, who stars in the upcoming season of Yellowjackets, condemned the theater chain's latest seat location-based ticket pricing initiative, claiming that it would ruin the viewing experience for those who are unable to afford its more coveted spots.

"The movie theater is and always has been a sacred democratic space for all," Wood tweeted Monday evening. "This new initiative by AMC Theatres would essentially penalize people for lower income and reward for higher income."

Announced on Monday, AMC's new program, called Sightline, has already taken effect at select theaters in New York, Chicago, and Kansas City, and will slowly roll out across the country throughout the remainder of the year. The ticketing system features three tiers: Preferred Sightline, its most expensive level that encompasses the highly desired middle seats; Value Sightline, which offers a cheaper rate for wheelchair-accessible seating and those willing to crane their necks in the front row; and Standard Sightline, which spans the rest of the auditorium. According to AMC, theaters that use Sightline will offer detailed seat maps that clearly dictate which seats fall under each category.

Still, there are a few ways to sneak around the system: those who are part of AMC Stubs A-List loyalty program won't be charged extra if they sit in the Preferred Sightline section and will also receive a discount if they snag a Value Sightline seat. Sightline will also not be in effect on the theaters' regularly scheduled Discount Tuesdays, where all seats are $5.

Elijah Wood attends the Build Series to discuss the film "Come To Daddy" at Build Studio on April 25, 2019 in New York City. Elijah Wood condemns AMC Theaters' new seat location ticketing. | Credit: J. Countess/Getty Images

In a statement, AMC Theatres executive Eliot Hamlisch explained that Sightline's "experienced-based pricing" closely aligns "AMC's seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues."

"While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing," he said. "Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience, so that every trip to an AMC is a great one."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletterto get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.