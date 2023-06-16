A mugger and guard in The Incredibles

Sohn confirms he has two roles in 2004's The Incredibles, which marked his first opportunity to voice characters for the animation studio.

The first is a mugger that Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) and Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) chase down in the opening flashback sequence. "Brad said, 'You're from New York. I need a mugger,'" Sohn recalls of The Incredibles director Brad Bird. "All I had was, 'Look, the lady got me first,' and then she knocks me out. All I remember is I couldn't do a punch sound, and they were trying to do that."

The other role was one of the security guards in Syndrome's secret island lair. "Teddy Newton is this wonderful artist at Pixar. He's well known for his caricatures and his amazing, brilliant ideas. He's always been this X-factor at work. We were in the office together, and Brad put us as these two security guards in the base where Helen is looking for Bob," Sohn says. It's the scene where Elastigirl extends her head down to peek at the security cameras. She makes a sound that prompts a "did you say something?" reaction from the guards. Sohn plays the one who says, "Uh, I didn't say anything."

"That [film] was my favorite only because there were a lot of opportunities for different things," Sohn says. "I was just jumping from different departments. You really learn about people's priorities there very quickly."