Edward Norton remembers Fight Club costar Meat Loaf: 'To us, he will always be Bob'

Meat Loaf, who died on Thursday at age 74, leaves behind a massive pop-culture legacy. In addition to making best-selling albums like Bat Out of Hell, Meat Loaf (a.k.a. Michael Lee Aday) also popped up in popular movies. His Fight Club costar Edward Norton tweeted out memories from the film after news of Meat Leaf's death broke on Friday.

"I don't keep pictures from films around home. But I have this one in my office in a frame because it makes me smile every time," Norton wrote alongside a picture of Meat Loaf hugging him on the Fight Club set. "It's engraved 'Love and Hugs, Meat.' It sums him up well. He was so funny. And gentle. And warm to everyone. A sweet soul. RIP Meat Loaf."

Meat Loaf played the role of Robert "Bob" Paulson in Fight Club. He was a man with testicular cancer who gets energized by the titular anarchic organization started by Norton's protagonist. After Bob is gunned down by police, the other Fight Club members start chanting "his name was Robert Paulson!" in his honor, which inspires them to escalate their violent rebellion against consumer society.

FIGHT CLUB Edward Norton and Meat Loaf in 'Fight Club.' | Credit: 20th Century Studios

"To us, he will always be 'Bob,'" Norton wrote in a follow-up tweet. "Those were some wonderful months of laughter & irreverence. The hardest thing about working w/ Meat was getting through any of these ridiculous moments without cracking up. Him lying on the table playing dead then belting out Zeppelin. Good times."

See Norton's tweets above, and check out other celebrity tributes to Meat Loaf here.

