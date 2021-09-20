Edie Falco filmed a scene for The Many Saints of Newark, but it got whacked

The Sopranos star Edie Falco was going to reprise her role as mob wife Carmela Soprano in the upcoming prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, but now it sounds like the scene is destined to sleep with the fishes.

Director Alan Taylor made the revelation in a new interview with NME. "We had Edie come in and she dressed up as Carmela, and we shot something with her and it wound up not being in the final movie," he said, "but it was a great excuse to see her again."

Taylor also teased, "Not to give away too much but, when you make a movie you're not exactly sure the final shape it's going to be, and we — believe it or not — shot a few things that included other cast members."

EW has reached out to representatives for Taylor, Falco, and Warner Bros. for comment.

The Many Saints of Newark, which hits theaters and HBO Max on Oct. 1, was written by Sopranos creator David Chase. Taylor, who directed several Sopranos episodes and won an Emmy for one, indicated that the Many Saints scene with Falco was an idea dreamed up to open the film.

"There was some confusion as to how best launch the movie," he said. "How to start the movie. So we tried a few things, and that was one of them. If you've seen the movie, you'll see that we begin it in a very different way now, but that wasn't always the idea."

The Many Saints of Newark stars Michael Gandolfini, son of the late Sopranos lead James Gandolfini, as a young Tony Soprano.

The film follows the young mafioso as he's led into the business by his uncle, Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), the father of Christopher (Michael Imperioli on The Sopranos) and cousin of Carmela. It's set during the Newark, N.J., riots in the 1960s when tensions flared between the city's Black and Italian American residents.

