The major works of Edgar Wright, ranked

8. The Sparks Brothers (2021)

The filmmaker's first and only documentary charts the ever-unpredictable half-century career of brothers Ron and Russell Mael, better known as Sparks, whose category-defying style has moved from post-British-Invasion pop rock to early synthpop to orchestral radio opera. Although its talking-heads interview approach is fairly typical by documentary standards, Wright injects some personality into the traditional doc format. He uses a variety of animation styles to illustrate the band's anecdotes — the claymation segments in particular will make you crave a full-blown animated movie from the filmmaker.

While it certainly succeeds at chronicling the history of a perpetually overlooked pop sensation, and demonstrates their importance in music history, it's undoubtedly the least-identifiably Wright-ish project to date. The Sparks Brothers is his most meandering work by far — and it's the only one on this list that feels like a lesser filmmaker could have been at the helm.

