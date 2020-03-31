Edgar Wright to direct sci-fi film Set My Heart to Five

Image zoom Rochelle Brodin/Getty Images

Edgar Wright is returning to sci-fi for his next project, this time with some friendlier androids than those featured in The World's End.

The Baby Driver filmmaker is attached to direct an adaptation of the forthcoming novel Set My Heart to Five, by debut author Simon Stephenson. Focus Features and Working Title Films have acquired the film rights to the book.

According to a synopsis, the novel is "set in an all-too human 2054," where an android called Jared "undergoes an emotional awakening and embarks on a quest to convince humans that he and his kind should be permitted to feel." To accomplish his task, Jared decides to write a movie that will touch people's hearts, enrolling in a screenwriting class in Los Angeles.

Set My Heart to Five is scheduled to hit U.K. shelves May 28. Fortuitously, the novel boasts a blurb from Wright's frequent collaborator Simon Pegg, who called it "A beautiful, funny, heartfelt analysis of what it means to be human."

Wright is currently at work on the horror film Last Night in Soho, still set for release Sept. 25 for the time being. The film, also produced by Focus Features and Working Title, luckily completed principal photography before the coronavirus pandemic forced film and TV productions worldwide to shut down.

